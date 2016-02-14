🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Print Dimensions: a5 / 5.83x8.27
Flyer Golden Club New Year Party is a flyer for a club or a very classy special evening / event or can be adapted to any kind of celebration, especially classy ones. Fully organized and layered & fully and easily editable if needed. This is a A5 format easy to scale down if required. Print Ready, bleed and bleeding guidelines are included as required.
Used fonts:
Helvetica Neue LT Roman: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/adobe/helvetica-neue/helveticaneue-roman-italic/ Gotham: http://www.typography.com/fonts/gotham/inside/gotham Devil Breeze: http://www.dafont.com/fr/devil-breeze.font