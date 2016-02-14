Lorenzo Agnes

Vernazza Bella

Vernazza Bella cinqueterre ocean blue coast town travel beauty italy vernazza
Part of a series I created celebrating the most beautiful places on earth. Vernazza is one of five towns which make up the Cinqueterre in Italy.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
