Avinash Singh

Travel App

Avinash Singh
Avinash Singh
  • Save
Travel App airlines boarding new delhi design experience ux ui booking travel
Download color palette

Concept mockup for a Travel app once you have booked your tickets. Hope you guys like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Avinash Singh
Avinash Singh

More by Avinash Singh

View profile
    • Like