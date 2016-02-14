Kenna

Fitspot

Kenna
Kenna
Hire Me
  • Save
Fitspot email workout illustration mailchimp newsletter fitness
Download color palette

Newsletter design for Fitspot.
Social Icons by Michele Meggiolan.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Kenna
Kenna
I design & code.
Hire Me

More by Kenna

View profile
    • Like