Veruska Velazco

Aqui Hay Amor

Veruska Velazco
Veruska Velazco
  • Save
Aqui Hay Amor dog cat animals valentines love designer design creative clean illustrator illustration cartoon
Download color palette

Happy Valentine's Day.

As this is not just another day for me, I created these quick illustrations for the everyday love.

Veruska Velazco
Veruska Velazco

More by Veruska Velazco

View profile
    • Like