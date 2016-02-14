Sharing Is Caring

Roman Kessler

Every single frame drawn by hand. See the full anmation on https://vimeo.com/155239892 (longer version with sound). The original version on this link is without any retouching. Just scanned the whole stack of drawings, that's it. Gave it that special treatment to look decent as an animated gif on Dribbble.

