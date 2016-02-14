Alex Martynov

All You Need Is Love

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
All You Need Is Love like loveit share icons travelata heart story gift february 14 love dog
Download color palette

Hi guys, don't forget check @2x
and press "L"

Dog ok still 2x
Rebound of
Super
By Alex Martynov
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Icon Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like