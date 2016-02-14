Jan Tonellato - Synthview

This is Novecento Carved

Jan Tonellato - Synthview
Jan Tonellato - Synthview
  • Save
This is Novecento Carved modern photo layered type typography font
Download color palette

This is a promo poster for my new font family: Novecento Carved
http://typography.synthview.com/novecento-carved-font-family.php

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Jan Tonellato - Synthview
Jan Tonellato - Synthview

More by Jan Tonellato - Synthview

View profile
    • Like