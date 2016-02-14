Nikola Kirev

Camera Icon Set

Nikola Kirev
Nikola Kirev
  • Save
Camera Icon Set icons camera app ios
Download color palette

A few icons I made for a camera app I have been working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Nikola Kirev
Nikola Kirev

More by Nikola Kirev

View profile
    • Like