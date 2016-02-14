The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Happy Valentines from The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy Valentines from The Logo Smith logo design typography ampersand type
Download color palette

Happy Valentines from The Logo Smith ;)
xxxx

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like