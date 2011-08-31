Matt Vergotis

Velocity - Stage 3

Velocity - Stage 3 branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency v curve oval vector
Here's stage 3 of this logo design. It's for a recruitment firm which is why i isolated the spear head - the clients brief along with the presentation of the logo is published here http://www.behance.net/gallery/Velocity-Consulting/2051652

