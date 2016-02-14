Martin David

Helllicht Lettering

Helllicht Lettering brush calligraphy mark logotype logo brand typography hand letterind lettering
heya,
just posted this little fella on Behance and just want to share the link with you. Made this logotype for the awesome people @helllicht

https://www.behance.net/gallery/33706342/helllicht-lettering-logo

Thanks a lot for your attention.

Its sunday fellas!

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
