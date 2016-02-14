Christian Huber

Logo–Design V2.0

Christian Huber
Christian Huber
  • Save
Logo–Design V2.0 personal portfolio logodesign branding
Download color palette

That's the new one.

E78d2e0b74feedb0b882c36d248b0752
Rebound of
H — Logodesign
By Christian Huber
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Christian Huber
Christian Huber

More by Christian Huber

View profile
    • Like