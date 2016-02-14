30 Days of Swift

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbber,
I am currently learning Swift. As you know we see "Should designer code?" question everywhere, and of course Yes.
It has no problem to start as a Zero Coding Experience newbie.
This project was totally inspired by Sam Lu's 100 Days of Swift project , after read his Medium post I made a decision put my every single day to write Swift.
This's the final code of 30 tiny Swift projects I posted on Github, grab the code.
Hope you guys like it.
Instagram | Twitter