30 Days of Swift

30 Days of Swift opensource ios github swift
Hi Dribbber,

I am currently learning Swift. As you know we see "Should designer code?" question everywhere, and of course Yes.

It has no problem to start as a Zero Coding Experience newbie.

This project was totally inspired by Sam Lu's 100 Days of Swift project , after read his Medium post I made a decision put my every single day to write Swift.

This's the final code of 30 tiny Swift projects I posted on Github, grab the code.

Hope you guys like it.
Posted on Feb 14, 2016
Founder of Floating Island Co.

