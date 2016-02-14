NeosDigitals

GETFIT - Fitness App gym fitness yoga body app icon heart wellness cycle work out dumbbells ios sport
This is app icon created for MOBILE APP
Best app for body maintain, health, yoga, body building, calories counting & much more for fitness.

We have also design the UI for this app.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
