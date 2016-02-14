Lieur Company

Lieur means "dizzy" in Sundanese

We're not going to try to convince you that this name has a deeper, philosophical meaning. We just like the word.

Just recently, we decided to redesign our logotype, as you can see above. Website will roll out soon.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
