Second part of Scratch music video

toondra car street explainer cartoon motion 2d animation illustration comic videoclip music video scratch
Music: Scratch band
Animation: Toondra animation studio.

This music video got many animation awards in many countries.

Full video with sound here: http://www.toondra.ru/en/scratch.htm

contacts:
You can hire me: info@toondra.ru l http://toondra.ru

