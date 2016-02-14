Ronen Lahat

Illustration for Kol Israel

Illustration for Kol Israel networking yeshiva illustrator illustration
Kol Israel, January 15th
Illustration for an article about the dificulty of networking for a boy in a yeshiva boarding school.
Credit to FreePik for some of the vectors used.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
