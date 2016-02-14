Ronen Lahat

Illustration for Kol Israel

Illustration for Kol Israel israel olmert illustrator illustration
Kol Israel, January 1st
Illustration for an opinion article regarding Ehud Olmert's imprisonment and its media scandal.
Credit to FreePik for some of the vectors used.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
