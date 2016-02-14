Ronen Lahat

Illustration for Kol Israel

bagels illustrator illustration
Kol Israel, December 11th
Illustration for an opinion article and smartphone addiction parable about magic bagels that whoever peaks through the hole will live in a colorful alternate reality.
Credits to the unknown artist of 1888's Flammarion engraving.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
