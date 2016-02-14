Weekly Pixels Freebie Flat Corners

This great set of four corner ribbons done in a modern flat style and is completely editable as a Sketch file in vectors. Simply select the sketch shapes and change your colors and off you go!

Use these for embellishing your banners, emails, mailers, pages, and other vector designs. They are super easy to use and add a bit of life to anything you are working on.

http://www.weeklypixels.com/items/unique-flat-corners-ribbons-sketch/