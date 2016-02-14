Jake Fleming

KO

KO vector cycle run animation gif game jam turbo plaza lakewood okko network cartoon
A run cycle for the CN game jam going on right now in Portland. about to get some sleep after about 30 hours straight. Back at it tomorrow. Can't wait to share more.

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
