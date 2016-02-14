Piggybank: An app to help you save faster

A little sign up screen of an app concept I have been tossing around to help people save money and help improve my Front End Dev and UX Skills.

PiggyBank is a finance app that will take an amount of your choice from your weekly/monthly wages. The amount will be saved in a PiggyBank account through your bank and you can call on this money whenever you desire. Whether it be for a night out, a date etc you can dig into your PiggyBank when you desire.

PiggyBank is not meant to be used for the long term, but used to help you save up for those special occasions when they arise.