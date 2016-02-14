RD UX/UI

10th Week (Sunday) - Uploading

10th Week (Sunday) - Uploading themeforest free rondesign mobile sketch app upload
Hi, There

Continuing 12 Weeks Marathon (including weekends) to improve my sketch mobile skills.

--------------

You can read about "how it was" on Medium. Also you can see top shots on Behance

We're available for new projects - ron.e@rondesignlab.com

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
UX/UI Design at Rondesignlab ⇣
