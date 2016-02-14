Guides by Lonely Planet - Selecting City

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends,
Another shot from Guides by @Lonely Planet ’s App. Prototyping was pretty important while designing the app. We used @Framer to test animations and illustrate interactions and transitions.
In this example I wanted to test the behavior of the city grid and the interaction when expanding a card. An unsolicited bonus exploration was to work on the image stickiness / image parallax / and subtle white highlight when dragging it.
As always a big shout out to @Brad Haynes , @Diego Jiménez and
team for their awesome work.
You can download the app here:
https://itunes.apple.com/US/app/id1045791869?mt=8
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lonelyplanet.guides&referrer=af_tranid%3D3V541WRH2WDCBSZD%26c%3Dguides%26pid%3DLPLandingPage
Thanks!
@claudioguglieri