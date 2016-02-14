Guides by Lonely Planet - Selecting City

Hey friends,

Another shot from Guides by @Lonely Planet ’s App. Prototyping was pretty important while designing the app. We used @Framer to test animations and illustrate interactions and transitions.

In this example I wanted to test the behavior of the city grid and the interaction when expanding a card. An unsolicited bonus exploration was to work on the image stickiness / image parallax / and subtle white highlight when dragging it.

As always a big shout out to @Brad Haynes , @Diego Jiménez and

team for their awesome work.

You can download the app here:

https://itunes.apple.com/US/app/id1045791869?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lonelyplanet.guides&referrer=af_tranid%3D3V541WRH2WDCBSZD%26c%3Dguides%26pid%3DLPLandingPage

Thanks!

@claudioguglieri