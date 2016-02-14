Sourav Sarkar

A few years ago I was working on my personal branding/identity and had come up with this. It was so simple that I was almost skeptical to put it up thinking it would resemble some existing logo. But I haven't found one yet. So, here it goes!
Stands for my initials and looks good in various sizes.
Your thoughts please :)

Posted on Feb 14, 2016
