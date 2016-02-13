Area360

TriceKit Beacon Management System - Beacon Overview

Area360
Area360
  • Save
TriceKit Beacon Management System - Beacon Overview tiles blur gradient graphs analytics material icons animation interaction modal ui ux
Download color palette

A look at the beacon overview page for our Tricekit system. Very excited about this, it will help to create meaningful experiences for businesses worldwide.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2016
Area360
Area360

More by Area360

View profile
    • Like