Meadow Menagerie Bridal Florist Logo

A hand drawn pen and ink logo and monogram for my funky bridal florist friend who came to me with an open mind and said go crazy... Admittedly I'm a big fan of flowers myself so this was a project I didn't want to leave anything lacking... Natasha (head florist) has this knack of mixing the random with the beautiful to make her works shine and I only hope that I did her style justice. Carry on funky sister!