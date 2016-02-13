Sam Atmore (Kiwi Sam)

Starwars Themed Analytics Widget

Starwars Themed Analytics Widget kyloren starwars gradient graphs analytics material cards interaction widget modal ui ux
A quick visual experiment where I've created a Starwars themed analytics widget building upon my last concept

