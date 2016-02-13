Jacob Scowden

NBA Slam Dunk Contest

NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Afternoon project to make my own logo for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as a part of me live-tweeting my personal scores for the participants.

Posted on Feb 13, 2016
