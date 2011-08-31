Chris Leskovsek

In the deserts of music...3

Chris Leskovsek
Chris Leskovsek
  • Save
In the deserts of music...3 illustration grooveshark textures nmn
Download color palette

and this is the third and final snap from this whole piece...i couldnt make it to fit the whole thing here....but! once i get the final approval from grooveshark ill post the link to the whole thing....hope you guys like it!...

4c09a57a9545e14188aea6611b81ae7f
Rebound of
In the deserts of music...2
By Chris Leskovsek
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Chris Leskovsek
Chris Leskovsek

More by Chris Leskovsek

View profile
    • Like