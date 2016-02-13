Scott Kane

Musical Sampling Soaring Strings Kontakt Library Gui Design

A minimal interface for MusicalSampling's Soaring Strings Kontakt library with amazing Legato and Sustained Strings

You gotta check it out and hear the demos: http://www.musicalsampling.com/soaring-strings/

I also did the Box Art.

Hope you enjoy.

Posted on Feb 13, 2016
