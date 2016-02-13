Beth Spencer

Pretend Dating Profile for Pets (Cat Edition)

Here's the first draft of my kitty dating profile template, for my adoptable pets pretend dating project! Doesn't this make you want to adopt Lolita?

I took the photos, wrote the copy and designed everything.

Posted on Feb 13, 2016
