Efe Balun

Main Promo

Efe Balun
Efe Balun
  • Save
Main Promo illustration character fairy tale popup book castle book
Download color palette

Main promo for an interactive fairy tale microsite.
These and much more characters are created by me.

More about this project...
http://www.efebalun.com/#1731472/Danino-Herkes-Ersin-Murad-na

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Efe Balun
Efe Balun

More by Efe Balun

View profile
    • Like