Chad Syme

The Weezer Show

Chad Syme
Chad Syme
  • Save
The Weezer Show weezer muppet muppets chad syme syme seattle illustration vector illustrator digital illustration caricature cartoon character design typography
Download color palette

And last but not least a Weezer version of the Muppet Show logo.

Chad Syme
Chad Syme

More by Chad Syme

View profile
    • Like