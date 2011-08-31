Nick Merritt

Raygun Creative

Nick Merritt
Nick Merritt
  • Save
Raygun Creative retro raygun logo identity
Download color palette

This is a logo I created for my old freelance company Raygun Creative. I'll give you a hint, the raygun forms a letter.

I thought I would post since I'm seeing so many rayguns around :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2011
Nick Merritt
Nick Merritt

More by Nick Merritt

View profile
    • Like