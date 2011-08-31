Chad Syme

Patrick Wilson Muppet

Patrick Wilson Muppet weezer muppet muppets patrick wilson chad syme syme seattle illustration vector illustrator digital illustration caricature cartoon character design
I started this Weezer Muppets project a long time ago and just came back to. Inspired by the 2002 Weezer video "Keep Fishin'".

