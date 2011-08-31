Chad Syme

Rivers Cuomo Muppet

Chad Syme
Chad Syme
  • Save
Rivers Cuomo Muppet weezer muppet muppets rivers cuomo chad syme syme seattle illustration vector illustrator digital illustration caricature cartoon character design
Download color palette

I started this Weezer Muppets project a long time ago and just came back to it. Inspired by the 2002 Weezer video "Keep Fishin'".

Chad Syme
Chad Syme

More by Chad Syme

View profile
    • Like