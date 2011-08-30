Brad Blackman

Photo Scavenger Hunt Texture on Type

Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman
  • Save
Photo Scavenger Hunt Texture on Type
Download color palette

I've added texture to the type to give it a little more bite and feel more like a hand-made concert poster or something.

B4a3532d35de6fba3a772dd12463e175
Rebound of
Photo Scavenger Hunt Poster WIP
By Brad Blackman
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Brad Blackman
Brad Blackman

More by Brad Blackman

View profile
    • Like