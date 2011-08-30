Cesar Kobashikawa

La Vida

La Vida tape vector art floral decoration
Cover for La molicie's song "La Vida"/ "Life"// Messy floral decorations coming out from the tape... wanted to represent chaos vs order

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
