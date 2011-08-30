Randy Ortiz

Kmshirt2011 2r3

Randy Ortiz
Randy Ortiz
  • Save
Kmshirt2011 2r3 ken mode fly samurai stache symmetrical greyscale
Download color palette

My progress shot for a shirt design for the band KEN mode. More to come!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Randy Ortiz
Randy Ortiz

More by Randy Ortiz

View profile
    • Like