Willrogers

Willrogers airport will rogers
This is a logo created a few years before anything like dribbble was around.

Will Rogers is on the top of the world spinning his lariat in a giant crinoline. The rope trick he preformed while standing on the back of his horse.

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
