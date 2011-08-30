Efe Balun

Maxim Gun

Maxim Gun
Hi there, Here is my first shot.

A maxim gun for an iPhone game.
PSD and 3 hours. Wish for more time but deadlines :)

More about this project...
http://www.efebalun.com/#1853925/MagiClick-anakkale-Ge-ilmez

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
