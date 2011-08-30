Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Keepr free psd icons

Keepr free psd icons
2 psd icons made from my previous shot.

Like advised I corrected radius
A minimum of pixel layers are in use and a maximum of vector shapes with layer styles.

download the psd here

PS: enjoy the page too it rocks!
PS 2: inside the water tank folder you'll find a PAPER folder invisible. Just make it visible to turn on the half immersed paper on the tank :)

Rebound of
Liquid Page icon practice
By Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
