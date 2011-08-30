Matthew Miller

Belittle

This is a display face I've been working on for a while now. It's my first ever, so it's been quite a challenge. I've omitted the 'S' and 'Z' here because, well, they've been a pain in my ass.

I'd love to have some super harsh critique, and if anyone would be game for emailing back and forth until this thing is done, I'd even be willing to release it, for free of course, under two authors.

So...thoughts?

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
