Apestronauts Promo
Just a cheesy promo image for the game we make for Node Knockout over the weekend. We only had 48 hours. 3 or 4 of which I spent making some funny looking pixel gorillas.

Apestronauts. Play the game and vote for us to help us win!

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
