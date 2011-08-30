Leamonade

Panda Girl - Rough Flat colours

Panda Girl - Rough Flat colours panda girl character design skater fashion
Still messing around with the lighting and colour pallet at the moment. I'll come back to her once I've finished my client work.

Rebound of
Panda Girl - Rough Sketch
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
