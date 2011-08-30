jason bays

Kung Fu Robot iPad App

jason bays
jason bays
  • Save
Kung Fu Robot iPad App kung fu robots peanut butter
Download color palette

From an ipad app i am developing based on a juvenile graphic novel I have been working on for several years.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
jason bays
jason bays
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by jason bays

View profile
    • Like