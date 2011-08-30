Thanos Papavasiliou

Blog Sidebar

Thanos Papavasiliou
Thanos Papavasiliou
Hire Me
  • Save
Blog Sidebar blog sidebar texture header
Download color palette

A new blog design I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 30, 2011
Thanos Papavasiliou
Thanos Papavasiliou
Product Designer, working remotely.
Hire Me

More by Thanos Papavasiliou

View profile
    • Like