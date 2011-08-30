Brian Benitez

Joining the team at DISQUS

After our short stint in Austin, my family and I are packing up (again) and heading west! I'm super stoked to have the opportunity to work with Chris Jennings and the rest of the awesome team at Disqus. Looking forward to contributing to an already-awesome product!

San Francisco, here we come!

Posted on Aug 30, 2011
